The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) have conducted a joint operation in the Eastern DRC, rescuing five women and five children from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorist group.

Among those rescued was 32-year-old Atukwase Katushabe Jamilah, who was abducted from Nabweru Division, Wakiso district, in 2008.

“Jamilah was forcibly married to multiple ADF commanders and was reunited with her 6-year-old daughter, Rahima, during the rescue,” Katamba said in a statement on Monday.

According to Major Bilal Katamba, the Public Information Officer of the UPDF Mountain Division, the incident occurred following a clash with ADF terrorists near River Asefu in North Kivu province. During the firefight, two women were injured and were airlifted to Muhoti Military Barracks for medical treatment. Malnourished children were also receiving care from the UPDF medical team.

Major Katamba stated that the joint forces would continue their pursuit of the scattered ADF terrorists, who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Central Africa Province (ISCAP), an affiliate of ISIS.