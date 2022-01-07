By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso has said that they have so far ably distracted the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group after capturing their key bases.

A joint force of UPDF and DR Congo forces, recently captured six ADF camps including Mangina, Belu 1, Belu 2, Tandoli, Mambasa, and Kambi Ya Yua.

Brig Byekwaso says they can now ably track ADF communication and have degraded the rebel group’s capacity.

Brig. Byekwaso has meanwhile dismissed as baseless claims that UPDF Is in DRC for reasons other than fighting ADF.