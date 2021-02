By Job Bwire

By Eve Muganga A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) jet ranger on Thursday crashed in Entebbe, near Lido beach moments after takeoff.

Eye witnesses said there were two occupants in the helicopter who were rushed to hospital after the accident.

UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso said the helicopter was being piloted by two cadet trainees on a mutual training flight.

