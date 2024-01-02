A Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) helicopter on Tuesday afternoon crashed in Nyamisigiri Village, Kicwamba sub-county, Kabarole District.

According to Maj Naboth Mugisha, the UPDF Airforce spokesperson, the incident is “purely accidental”, explaining that details of the crash will be availed later.

Eyewitnesses say the helicopter hit a house rooftop before catching fire.

“This was purely an accident and details of what has happened are yet to be gotten but in the meantime, the helicopter crashed in a place where it is said there was a house,” Mugisha said on Tuesday.

More details to follow…