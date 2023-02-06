The State Minister of Defence, Jacob Oboth-Oboth has boasted of a disciplined army that has done a lot to ensure peace and security prevail in the country and the region.

This comes as the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) celebrates its 42nd Tarehe Sita anniversary in Mbarara.

For the last 30 years, every February 6, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), which evolved from the National Resistance Army (NRA) celebrates Tarehe Sita.

This is the day when the Popular Resistance Army (PRA), led by Yoweri Museveni, then a guerrilla leader attacked Kabamba Military Barracks in Mubende district.

That attack also marked the beginning of a five-year guerrilla war against the elected government of president Apollo Milton Obote.

Oboth says that he is proud of the UPDF soldiers who have highly contributed to not only the development of Uganda but the African continent at large.

This year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations are ongoing in Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara, under the theme: “Recognizing the sacrifice of the founders of the people’s revolution for social economic transformation.”