

The UPDF Chieftaincy of Pension and Gratuity has kicked off a 20 day retirement documentation exercise at 1st Division headquarters in Kakiri Wakiso district.

The exercise to run in all UPDF Infantry Divisions is aimed at documenting and completing files for processing of retirement benefits, targets a total of 1115 retirees.

Unlike the previous years where all retirees would assemble in Jinja, this time teams are moving to every infantry Division of UPDF.

In his remarks at the start of the exercise, the team’s leader Brig Gen Emmy Mulindwa who is also the UPDF Deputy Chief of Personnel and Administration, thanked the retirees for the noble job and all their tireless efforts to serve the country.

Meanwhile the Commissioner Human Resource Management (CHRM) Cox Anguzu, while addressing the retirees said, “Retirement is not a punishment nor the end of life; it’s a fact that service personnel must serve and retire at one time”.