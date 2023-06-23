Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers deployed in DRC under Operation Shujaa have killed an Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) middle commander who they identified as Jebulire and two others in Mwalika Valley in Congo.

According to the UPDF deputy spokesperson Lt Col, Deo Akiiki, guns have also been recovered from the terrorists.

He adds that a woman from Rwashamire in Ntungamo district and three of her children have also been rescued.

“Our troops in Operation Shujaa yesterday put out of action ADF middle commander only known as Jebulire and two others in Mwalika Valley. A young woman from Rwashamire Ntungamo and three children were rescued and 4 guns recovered We commend our troops in the effort to decimate ADF terrorists,” Akiiki said in a brief statement.

The development comes a week after the ADF rebels allegedly attacked a school in Mpondwe, Kasese district killing 42 people including 37 students.

While presenting a statement on the attack on Lhubiriha Mpondwe secondary school yesterday, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vicent Ssempijja said the ADF rebels are a weak force that they have managed to decimate.