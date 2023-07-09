The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) operating in Mwalika Valley in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo say they have killed one commander of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The spokesperson for Uganda’s military operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Maj Bilal Katamba has identified him as Lubangakane, a middle-level commander of the rebel ADF outfit.

He says Lubangakane was operating under a one Amigo, also a senior ADF commander who heads the group that has been operating in the Mwalika Valley area.

“My forces under Makindye battalion, had a contact early this morning and Lubangakane, a daredevil commander of the ADF did not survive. We are not relenting on our mission of degrading ADF,” said Major General Dick Olum, the overall Commander of Operation Shujaa and UPDF Mountain Division.

He added that the soldiers recovered two guns from the rebels including a PMK machine gun and one sub machine gun (SMG).

The development comes two weeks after the UPDF killed an ADF middle commander who they identified as Jebulire and two others in Mwalika Valley in Congo.