By Eve Muganga

The military helicopter that crashed close to Entebbe International Airport yesterday, killing Capt Carol Busingye, likely suffered a mechanical malfunction, highly-placed security sources said last night.

Still, investigators will inquire into whether human error or environmental factors contributed to the mishap in which Cadet (trainee) pilot Abdallah Musa, who was being instructed by Busingye, reportedly suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition at Kisubi Hospital near Entebbe.

A source that asked not to be named in order not to unduly influence investigations, said the rotor blades of the Agusta-Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter stopped working a few minutes after it lifted off from Runway 30 before it plunged down from the skies.

