Security officials in Arua district are on the hunt for bow and arrow men who shot at a UPDF officer on night patrol.

Lt Col Deo Akiki, the UPDF deputy spokesperson tells KFM that yesterday at 8pm, a soldier, private Rashid Pte Ayiga was shot on the head by unknown people using an Arrow and bow near Stabex Petrol Station, Awindiri area, along Arua-Nebbi road.

The soldier who was first admitted at Rhema hospital has this morning been moved to Arua refferal hospital for a scan.

Akiki condemns what he refers to as “barbaric attacks” against forces in this region using crude weapons.

This is the 3rd time arrow and bow men are making attacks on security officers and recently in zombo district, Lt General Charles Otema survived a similar attack.

“We condemn these acts of Barbarism using arrows and bow against our forces and this is now the third time its happening. This seems to be the trend and we are going to hunt down everybody with arrows and bows in his house and confiscate them. We shall not allow these methods to be used against our forces” says UPDF deputy publicist, Lt Col Deo Akiki.