

A UPDF officer attached to Internal Security Organization has sued the government before the High Court Civil Division for failing to pay his salary for the last 32 years.

Captain Harrison Obote, a former rebel operating from Northern Uganda contends that on January 13th 1988, he was granted amnesty and later absorbed into the National Resistance Army as an army officer at the rank of Lieutenant.

According to the evidence before court, Obote worked for the government as an army officer from 1991 when he was commissioned up to 2004 when he was deployed by President Yoweri Museveni to work under ISO.

Captain Obote says he was given very difficult assignments while under ISO including tracing for relatives and the mother of Lord’s Resistance Army Commander Joseph Kony for peace talks which he did and indeed attaches evidence of their pictures before court.

The evidence also indicates that Obote was later used by the government as a state witness in the treason case against former Spy Master General David Sejjusa and six other politicians.

He says that after several complaints to President Yoweri Museveni, he was instead transferred from ISO in 2010 and taken to work under the Anti-Terrorism Department of Police under the leadership of former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura but was still never received a salary.

In 2017, President Museveni promoted Obote to the rank of Captain but he notes that since then, he has been arrested several times on charges of impersonation and tortured whenever he is found wearing an army uniform.

He seeks a declaration that he has been subjected to discrimination, torture and inhumane treatment while working for the two security agencies.