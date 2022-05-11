By Andrew Bagala

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have allegedly ordered UMC Victoria Hospital to stop treating a traffic officer, who was shot by one of their soldiers, on their medical account.

Police Constable Robert Mukebezi was shot in the leg in January. The injured leg was later amputated.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Mr Mukebezi said he was informed of the development during a visit to the facility to dress his wound last week.