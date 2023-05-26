By Nation

The Ugandan military says it is investigating an attack on an African Union military base manned by the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) in Bulo Marer town in Somalia on Friday morning.

UPDF spokesperson Felix Kulayigye told The Nation Africa that the attack was carried out by “foreign insurgents” without giving further details

He said they were “cross-checking the information” with the African union transition mission in Somalia (ATMIS) headquarters before issuing a statement. Read more