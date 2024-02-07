The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Mountain Division Commander Maj Gen Dick Olum has reassured Ugandans in the Rwenzori sub-region of the force’s commitment to ensuring, peace, stability, and safety to the people of the region.

While officiating as chief guest at the celebration to mark the 43rd Tarehe Sita anniversary at Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal city, Kabarole district, Gen Olum said the UPDF and Mountain Division, in particular, is working tirelessly to ensure that the peace, safety, and the freedoms of the citizens are safeguarded.

“The Division Commander urged the Wananchi to support UPDF and assured that this peace and stability is maintained,” Maj Bilaal Katamba, the Mountain Division/Operation Shujaa spokesperson said.

Gen Olum said that peace and stability are a guarantee which he attributed to the strong foundation the current leadership has laid for the future.