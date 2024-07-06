The UPDF recruitment of shortlisted candidates has been concluded successfully in West Nile and Acholi sub regions, covering the districts of Adjumani, Omoro, Amuru, Nwoya, Gulu district and Gulu City.

Captain Kato Ahmad Hassan, the UPDF Fourth Division spokesperson says the exercise has continued today with National Recruitment Team six screening shortlisted candidates of Pader and Agagos district at Pader District Headquarters.

“They went for a physical run and the doctor will be doing the pulmonary body examination and he will check their blood whether they have hepatitis B, HIV and others”, Kato Ahmed said.

He however says the team, led by Agago RDC, Novison Kidega, has encountered some setbacks including some two candidates caught with fake academic papers and were handed over to the police.

Despite this setback, the team remained focused, meticulously vetting documents and conducting thorough medical screenings and verification of national identity cards by National Registration and Identification officials.