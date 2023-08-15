Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has repatriated the second batch of former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels and their family members back to Uganda from the Central African Republic (CAR).

The 16 repatriated insurgents including their wives and children arrived at Entebbe International Airport aboard a Kenya Airways flight number KQ 579 on Monday evening.

They were received by the Minister of State for Defence in charge of Veteran Affairs, Oleru Huda Abason together with the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi among other dignitaries.

“Each combatant we got was treated well, it is the same gesture which the two governments of Central African Republic and Uganda have done to show the world that they can get all their people and resettle them back home,” Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, is the UPDF commandant Airforce told KFM.

The first batch had 69 returnees and the force expects around 100 people at the end of the exercise.