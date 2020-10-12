The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) has spoken out on reports making rounds on social media platforms that the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel leader Joseph Kony is seeking peace talks with the government.

Addressing journalists in Kampala today, Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki, the army deputy spokesperson said that although they cannot deny or confirm that the LRA could have taken such a decision, such information is not yet within their domain.

He however says it is the UPDF’s desire that LRA takes such a decision that is long overdue.

Kony for over two decades waged a brutal war against the National Resistance Movement government, killing, and displacing thousands of people in the North and North Eastern parts of Uganda.