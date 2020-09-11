By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has resumed its deployment to the African Union Mission in Somalia

This comes after a four months’ suspension of the rotation of troops since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Flagging off Uganda’s thirtieth Battle Group to Somalia at Peace Support Operation and Training Center in Singo, Nakaseke district the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi said AMISOM and UPDF have now built capacity to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He added that many countries have now developed capacity to produce the necessary logistics to address the problem such as sanitizers and personal protective equipment.

The Battle Group Commanded by Col Jimmy Musoke comprises of over 1,800 personnel, both veterans and regular force who were mobilized in June 2019 and regular Forces.