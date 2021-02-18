By Job Bwire

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) say seven officers attached to military police have been charged for assaulting journalists yesterday near the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) where Opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, went to deliver a petition about a spate of abductions and disappearances of his supporters.

Ministry of Defense and Veterans affairs Deputy Spokesperson, Lt. Col Deo Akiiki identified the suspects as Capt Jessy Odwenyi, Cpl Nimusiima Justine, Pte Wasswa Peter, Pte Tsame Imran, Pte Kisakye Victoria, Pte Opiyo Isaac and L/Cpl Zirimenya Kassim.