The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has confirmed that 20 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters were killed in Ntoroko

This follows an attack on Ntoroko by a group of about 40 ADF rebels on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists at the ministry of defence headquarters in Mbuya, UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulaigye said 20 rebels were killed during the exchange and were 15 captured.

He says the situation is back to normal with no more threats, appealing to residents of Ntoroko who had fled their homes to return.