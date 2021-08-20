By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces is set to conduct a national recruitment exercise for Local defense Unit Personnel.

In a public notice issued by the force’s spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, the exercise is to be conducted between the 23rd August and 16th September across the country.

Brig Byekwaso says in observance of the Covid 19 SOPs, applications of interested people should be submitted to the office of the RDC between the 23-27th August 2021.

She says these must indicate nationality, age, marital status, education, academic credentials accompanied with the National Identification Card.

She says names of successful candidates will then be pinned at the various district headquarters between 2nd and 16th September with dates for opening of recruitment to be announced.