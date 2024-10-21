A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier is on the run allegedly killing three people and injuring two others in Agago district. The suspect, identified as Private Bonny Amenoy, 45, is attached to the UPDF 01 Commando Battalion.

According to the UPDF 5 Infantry Division Public Information Officer, Captain Edrin Mawanda, the incident occurred on October 20, 2024, in Ngora East village, Paimol Sub County. It is alleged that Private Amenoy had a disagreement with his wife who fled the scene. In a fit of rage, he reportedly went on a shooting spree, targeting individuals he believed may have helped her escape.

“It is alleged that he had misunderstandings with his wife one Angom Betty who escaped from him. It’s further alleged that he went on a shooting rampage as he was looking for the man who could have taken her,” UPDF said in a statement on Monday.

Three people were killed in the incident: Apiyo Sunday,21, Akidi Santino,47, and Ajalo Florence,16. Two others, Kidega Charles Kumakech,47, and Apiyo Janet,20, were injured and taken to Dr. Amberossoli Memorial Hospital in Kalongo for treatment.

The UPDF leadership in the region has condemned the act and is actively pursuing the soldier, who remains at large.