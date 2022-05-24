By Ruth Anderah

A UPDF soldier has been charged and remanded to Makindye Military Barracks for allegedly robbing Shs100 million from Shafic Bukenya a businessman dealing in gold.

Lance Corporal Eric Tumwine Bizimungu alias John attached to the 3rd Battalion has appeared before the General Court Martial chairman Lt General Andrew Gutti and denied the offence.

Tumwine is jointly charged with five civilians who also denied the allegations and were remanded to Kigo government prison until June 14th.

It is alleged that the accused persons and others still at large around midday while at Gambwa Trading Center along Myanzi in Kasanda District robbed Shafic Bukenya of his cash amounting to Shs100 million and immediately used actual violence on him to retain the stolen money.