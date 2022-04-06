By Ruth Anderah

A UPDF soldier has been found guilty of failing to protect war materials by the General Court Martial at Makindye.

The seven members court chaired by Lt General Andrew Gutti found private Tumukunde guilty based on testimonies presented by five prosecution witnesses who proved beyond reasonable doubt that he had no right to be with a gun and its ammunition.

On November 20th, 2018, Tumukunde was arraigned before the General Court Martial and charged with failure to protect war materials.

Evidence before the court shows that on May 19th, 2018, whole at Bendegele village Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District, Tumukunde was found in illegal possession of a Sub Machine Gun -SMG with its ten bullets.

However, after the conviction, the prosecution led by Lt Alex Lasto Mukhwana asked the court to hand Tumukunde an appropriate sentence.

However, Tumukunde’s lawyer Major Silas Kamanda Mutungi asked for more time to respond to the prosecution’s submissions.

The case has been adjourned until April 12th for the defense to make a response and sentencing.