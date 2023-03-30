Maj. Alex Aceta, a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) officer attached to Olillim Training School died on spot last evening following a fatal accident that happened in Namutumba district.

The incident happened at Mazuba village along the Mbale-Iganga highway after vehicle registration number UBN 376C, a TX Prado, that was being driven by a warrant officer, Mathias Ssefoloza, also attached to Olillim Training School lost control and knocked another vehicle registration number UAF 265F (Crane) which had parked by the roadside, killing a passenger (soldier) in the Prado.

According to Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police directorate spokesperson, the Prado was moving from Iganga heading to Mbale side.

She further explains that two people sustained injuries and were instantly rushed to Iganga hospital where they are receiving treatment.