

A serving army officer at the rank of corporal attached to Airforce Nakasongola District has been arraigned before the General Court Martial sitting at Makindye and charged with murder of his senior officer.

CPL Max Omutoojo has appeared before the court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti and denied the offense.

He been sent on remand to Makindye Military barracks until August 25th when he will re-appear for mention of the case.

This is after state prosecutor captain Ambrose Baguma informed the court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Prosecution states that corporal Omutoojo on May 8th 2020 while at Nakasongola barracks with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Major Sulaiman Wafula.