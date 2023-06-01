Alex Odeke, 24, a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier is nursing wounds at Moroto regional referral hospital after he was allegedly shot in the right knee and injured by suspected criminal elements using arrows.

Major Isaac Oware, the public information officer of 3rd Division, Moroto battalion says the soldier was part of the night security detail guarding a community kraal in Loptuk village and surrounding areas.

He says the suspects are being pursued by a joint security squad for their possible arrest.

“The criminal elements are being pursued by a joint security squad for their possible arrest. Working and cooperating with the local leadership and our good allies, we are sure that the suspects shall be apprehended and brought to book,” Oware said.

A disarmament operation is still ongoing in the region and so far 1000 pieces of arrows, bows, and spears have been recovered from ‘wrong hands’ in the Karamoja sub-region.