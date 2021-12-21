By Ritah Kemigisa

A UPDF soldier was injured during one of the joint ground operations in Beni, DR Congo near River Semliki.

This has been revealed by the UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso and the Congo army spokesman Maj General Leon Richard Kasonga in a joint statement dated December 20th.

According to Byekwaso and Kasonga, on Monday the joint forces encountered and overran an ADF splinter force south West of Kambi Ya Jua where they killed the two terrorists and captured one with a PK Machine gun with 300 rounds of live ammunition.

Another operation was carried out in Ituri province and the joint forces destroyed the ADF strongholds in Madina 3, Bantonga, Kitumba and Mulangu.

The two generals have revealed that search ad cleaning up operations continue to ensure all the terrorists are wiped out.