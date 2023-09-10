The 5th Division Court Martial in Agago district has sentenced Private Mukanja Micheal attached to 79 Battalion to life imprisonment over murder.

The court chaired by Colonel Ismail Ssendagire was informed that on May 31, 2023, at around 5pm, Mukanja while at Kokil trading centre, shot and killed Omol Justine after a disagreement over a football match.

Major Flavia Terimulungi, the 5th Division spokesperson says the court also sentenced Private Okello George of 81 Battalion to 30 years for attempted murder.

Court heard that on the afternoon of 27th August 2023 while in Lira Kato sub-country, Agago district the soldier shot and injured Odwel John after developing a disagreement. According to Terimilungi, the injured is still undergoing treatment at Lacor hospital.

During the same session, another soldier, Private Ssekaja Ivan was sentenced to 14 months for failure to protect war material.

Col Ssendagire reiterated that the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) will continue to stick to its values, adding that they don’t condone acts of soldiers turning guns against the very population they are meant to protect