Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to military police shot his lover before turning the gun on himself.

Cpl Collins Andebo attached to Makindye Military Police is said to have shot his partner, Peroni Atulinda a civilian support staff with the military police.

“The two individuals were previously in a relationship and had been residing together in Lusaka Zone, Makindye Division before experiencing a separation due to misunderstandings,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said following the 7:20am Tuesday shooting being investigated by detectives from Katwe, Kampala.

It is alleged that Cpl Andebo who was armed with an AK-47 rifle and dressed in civilian attire confronted Atulinda as she was boarding a motorcycle (boda boda). Read more