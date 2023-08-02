The Uganda Peoples’ Defense Force (UPDF) is investigating circumstances under which one of their soldiers in Kitgum district shot his wife dead and later turned the gun on himself.

Deputy defense spokesperson, Col. Deo Akiiki says the incident happened at about 10:00 am at Kurukuba Dettac in Madiope sub-county in Kitgum district.

“One of our soldiers killed his wife and later killed himself and once we get the motive of this unfortunate incident, we’ll get the way forward. We have deployed officers trained to handle cases of domestic misunderstandings of psychological problems to make sure that our troops operate according to professional standards,

Akiiki has identified the soldier as Henry Odwani and his wife as Grace.

UPDF has meanwhile advised soldiers to always seek counseling services whenever they need them.