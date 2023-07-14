By Alex Ashaba | Monitor

Authorities in Fort Portal in western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier shot and killed two of his colleagues. Cpl Avugo Lomuro, a member of the Airforce Evacuation Component attached to the Mountain Division Signal Department, is said to be on the run after the Thursday night shooting. A female soldier reportedly sustained injuries during the altercation.

The UPDF deputy Spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, condemned the shooting and said efforts are underway to track and arrest Cpl Lomuro.

“We received an incident report regarding Corporal Avugo Lomuro of the Mountain Division Signal Department, who is attached to the Airforce Evacuation Component.

Tragically, he shot and killed two colleagues and caused injuries to another, whose name is being withheld in accordance with UPDF reporting policies,” Col Akiiki told this reporter on Friday morning before vowing that “he (suspect) will definitely be brought to book to answer for his crimes.” Read more