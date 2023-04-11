By Benson Tumusiime | Monitor

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier who allegedly shot and fatally wounded a colleague at Mawanyi, Bwebajja Ward, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District on March 23, has handed himself to the police.

The soldier, who had been deployed as a bodyguard of a female former commissioner of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), went on the run after shooting a boyfriend to his principal, detectives said.

Trouble started when the victim, also a soldier attached to the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), tried to forcefully gain access to the former commissioner’s bedroom. It is alleged that the woman had locked herself in her bedroom after developing a domestic misunderstanding with the boyfriend. The victim then tried to break into the bedroom, prompting the woman’s bodyguard to intervene.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told this publication on Monday that the guard was detained at Makindye Military Barracks, and his principal was still in police custody.