By Juliet Kigongo

A city businessman has accused soldiers of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) of occupying and denying him access to his land at Kitala, Entebbe in Wakiso District.

Frank Ssenkwajju Matovu has filed the case against the Attorney General (AG) before the Land Division of the High Court seeking an order that the UPDF soldiers who are agents of the government vacate his land.

Matovu is also seeking a court declaration that the UPDF soldiers are trespassers on his land and a permanent injunction restraining the government, its agents and employees from trespassing on his land.

Through his lawyers, Matovu alleges that in March this year, the UPDF soldiers while in course of the employment trespassed onto his land purchased from four people in January this year without his knowledge, consent or approval and fenced off part of it.

Meanwhile, the court has summoned the Attorney General to defend the case within 15 days as required by law.