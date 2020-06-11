

By Benjamin Jumbe

The UPDF has announced that arrangements to give the late Maj Gen Kasirye Gwanga a befitting send-off are in advanced stages.

The General who died early this week at Nakasero hospital is to be buried tomorrow at Nkene village Busujju in Mityana district.

Addressing the media today, the UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire maintained that it will be a scientific burial with a very limited number of mourners.

He added that the UPDF is ready to enforce the COVID-19 preventive guidelines and expects no gatherings or crowds along the way.

Brig Karemire further says only the national broadcaster UBC and the state-run New Vision have been accredited to cover the burial ceremony live to avoid congestion.