The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has revealed plans to rehabilitate over 1000 schools in Ankole sub-region as they celebrate their 42nd Tarehe Sita anniversary.

Tarehe Sita is the day UPDF marks the attack on Kabamba barracks in 1981 which launched the five-year struggle that brought the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government to power 36 years ago. The day is celebrated every 6th of February.

Army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye says several activities have been lined up ahead of the celebrations due next week with an ongoing camp underway in the Ankole region.

This year’s Tarehe Sita anniversary is being held in Ankole sub-region under the theme: “Recognizing the sacrifice of the founders of the People’s Revolution for Social Economic Transformation.”