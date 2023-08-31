By Juliet Nalwooga and Obed Kankiriho

The Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) is today officially sending off 11 retiring generals.

President Museveni the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces approved the retirement of 11 generals and 99 senior officers from the rank of Major to Colonel.

Among the retiring generals is former Inspector General of Police, General Kale Kayihura who was yesterday acquitted of all charges by the General Court Martial,

Yesterday, excitement swept through the streets of Kisoro district following news that Kayihura was acquitted by the General Court Martial in Kampala.

Martin Hakizimana, the Kisoro district secretary for social services, attests that most people in Kisoro now wear smiles, relieved that Kayihura is finally free.

“We have now a reason from smile as people from Kisoro because all charges against Gen Kayihura have been acquitted by the relevant court. We are so thankful to the Lord who has answered our prayers through Gen Yoweri Museveni as well as Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who was involved in seeing Kayihura free,” Hakizimana told KFM.

Abel Bizimana, the LC5 Chairman of Kisoro district, says Kayihura’s acquittal resonates as a triumphant declaration of innocence.