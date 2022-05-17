UPDF Commander of Land Forces Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has revealed that Uganda willremove its troops from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo in two weeks.

In a tweet, he said, ““operation Shujaa will officially cease in about two weeks according to our original agreement. It was supposed to last for 6 months. Unless I get further instructions from our Commander in Chief or CDF, I will withdraw all our troops from DRC in two weeks.”

Muhoozi says that operation Shujaa will continue if President Museveni and H.E. Tshisekedi decide to extend it.

“To be clear Operation Shujaa will continue even for another 6 months if the two Presidents @KagutaMuseveni and H.E. Tshisekedi decide to extend it. The two of them are the ultimate authorities. The Joint Forces of UPDF and FARDC are happy to keep eliminating ADF!” he tweeted.

Operation Shujaa which is under the command of Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga eas launched in November last year against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern DR Congo.