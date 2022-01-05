By Juliet Nalwooga

Ugandans have been warned to be aware of an on-going scam by fraudsters claiming to be mobilizing financial support to bail out the Chief of Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho.

In a press statement, the UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen Flavia Byekwaso said that two such cases have been registered and are currently under investigation.

Recently, the US government slapped financial sanctions on Gen. Kandiho, over claims of human rights abuse.

Byekwaso adds that since then, a group of yet to be identified scammers have been collecting money from various members of the public, disguising as friend of Kandiho, on mission to bail him.

Byekwaso clarified that Kandiho is currently facing no charges, and therefore calling for vigilance from members of the public.

Two people are in custody over the same.