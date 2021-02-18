By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Parliamentary Press Association has condemned the continued acts of brutality against journalists on duty by security forces.

This follows the battering of journalists by military police personnel yesterday as they covered the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi’s delivery of a petition to the UN human rights office in Kampala.

The Association’s President Moses Mulondo says despite various calls to government to end the brutality by security forces against journalists and other citizens, the pleas have been falling on deaf ears.

He now calls on parliament and the executive to undertake necessary interventions to end brutality by security forces against journalists and other citizens.

Mulondo further calls on media owners, managers and editors to cooperate with their reporters in undertaking tough measures against the impunity of security forces like boycotting the coverage of their activities until commitment to end the barbaric acts is made.