By Arthur Arnold Wadero

A proposal to accord Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile’s family a befitting home in honour of his legacy, yesterday elicited debate in Parliament with some lawmakers suggesting it would impose a burden on the taxpayers.

Mutebile was one of the highest-paid public servants with a monthly salary of Shs54m besides other benefits.

The proposal came up during a debate on a bi-partisan motion tabled by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja asking Parliament to pay tribute to the country’s longest-serving governor, in honour of his outstanding performance and contribution to the country.

Mutebile died of health-related complications on Sunday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

