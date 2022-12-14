By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) has called for an amendment of some of the sections in the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act 2006 to address issues concerning tariffs.

UPRS as an entity is mandated to collect royalties on behalf of all creatives for both local and international affiliated partners.

They also want punitive punishments to defaulters to be added to the act as UPRS starts to roll out a program to have all Disc Jokers (DJs), bar owners, and music libraries across the country start to pay for the music they use in their businesses annually.

With the minimal payment ranging from Shs160,000, UPRS believes there is need to reconsider the tariff rating to accommodate all upcoming clients and further build the database.

Morrine Nassuuna, the Chief Executive officer of Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) says punitive punishments should be included for people to know the end result whenever they fail to comply. She was speaking at the roll-out sensitization program at the Mayor’s Garden in Entebbe Municipality.

The Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act 2006 was introduced to replace the Copyright Act, provide protection for the literary, scientific, and artistic intellectual works and their neighbouring rights; and other related matters.