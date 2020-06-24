

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Revenue Authority has clarified that all agriculture equipment are tax exempt.

This follows complaints and concerns from some stakeholders that players in the sector engaged in agriculture have been subjected to paying VAT while importing equipment.

The URA commissioner General John Musinguzi says the current VAT act 2019 and the EAC Common External Tariff law exempt agriculture equipment from tax.

He blames some of the cases of taxation of the same on mis-classification of the items by agents and failure to provide customs procedure codes. However he promises to have this addressed.