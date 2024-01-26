The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Friday busted a racket of cigarette smugglers at Senga in Wakiso district.

In an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Uganda Revenue Enforcement officers on Friday, four people were arrested with smuggled flavored cigarettes worth Shs140 milion at Senga local council, one in the Wakiso district kept Hidden in an illegal warehouse.

The Assistant Commissioner of Public and Corporate Affairs Ibrahim Bbossa says, the culprits, have been arrested with several boxes of cigarettes which are prohibited on the Ugandan market.

He says the suspect tried to bribe the enforcement officers with 10 million shillings but they were arrested and they are not being detained at Jinja police station.

“We are hoping that people can learn from this because the cost of smuggling is expensive. When you look at the East African Community Customs Management Act, if you are caught smuggling, the penalty will range from USD 5000,” he said.

He says three of their vehicles used to carry the smuggled goods have been also confiscated.