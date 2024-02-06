The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has distanced itself from alleged plans to levy taxes on Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s donations.

Last year, Buganda Kingdom Premier, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, expressed concern over the said allegations.

Speaking from Bulange Mengo on Tuesday, the URA commissioner-general, Mr John Musinguzi, clarified that they dont have any plans of levying Kabaka’s donations except for businesses and property. Musinguzi further announced the purchase of a Buganda Kingdom certificate at Shs5 million.

“Information in the media that Uganda Revenue Authority was planning to tax Kabaka’s donations, was not true and we have discussed it at length. URA only taxes income which can be either employment income for those of you who pay Pay As You Earn or it can be business income or property income,” Musinguzi said.

Meanwhile, Mayiga commended URA for their gesture towards supporting Buganda’s efforts and appealed to them to use tax payer’s money responsibly.

KFM understands that Buganda Kingdom collected Shs1.5 billion from Kabaka’s donations last year.