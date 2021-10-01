By Ritah Kemigisa

In a move meant to ease the education journey for tomorrow’s leaders, taxpayers from Rubanda district, Uganda Revenue Authority together with 27 partners have donated a 30-seater motorboat worth Shs 115M to safely ferry pupils who ply the waters of Lake Bunyonyi to access education at Bwama Primary School, Kabale district.

The boat, together with 70 life jackets have been handed over to the school management to ensure the children’s safety while they navigate the lake.

Handing over the boat, the authority’s Commissioner General John Musinguzi, said education is a basic need that should never have encumbrances such as children risking their lives, crossing water bodies in rickety boats in order to learn.

At the same event, the Rubanda MP David Bahati thanked the authority but added that the government was also committed to improving the transport infrastructure of the area.

The donation of this boat is part of the continuing commemoration of 30 years of the Authority’s existence.