

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Revenue Authority is set to focus on domestic revenue mobilization more than international business post COVID 19.

Speaking at the ongoing post budget dialogue, the Authority’s Commissioner General John Musinguzi has said the pandemic has seen revenue collections go below target since most businesses were affected.

He says the authority is now reviewing overall processes in preparation to deal with new challenges.

Musinguzi further says the authority is working on implementing the domestic revenue mobilisation strategy developed by government and key among the activities to be undertaken will be tax education, and supporting SMEs.

He also says the authority is also addressing issues of staff integrity and skill.