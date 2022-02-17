By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda Revenue Authority, in conjunction with the Judicial Training Institute (JSI), are holding a two-day engagement with Justices of the High Court and members of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

According to John Rujoki Musinguzi, the URA Commissioner General, the engagement is aimed at keeping up with the dynamics of taxation amendments and their implications on the law.

Musinguzi emphasizes that Justices are strategic partners and participants in Uganda’s journey to economic self-sufficiency.

He says the training will also give an opportunity for the participants to share knowledge and experience in execution of their mandates as they dispense tax justice to all Ugandans.

The training is taking place in Kigo under the theme: “Developments in Tax Law, Policy and Administration; Delivering Uganda to Economic Independence”.

“This initiative has been very instrumental in redeeming revenue that would have been held up in court cases in the Tribunal and courts of law. We have been able to collect revenue of over UGX. 365 Billion in the last Financial Year which would have otherwise remained uncollected,” Musinguzi said.

He further informed the participants that Uganda Revenue Authority has also employed several other initiatives for boosting revenue collection that include Voluntary Disclosure, leveraging technology such as the use of smart business solutions like Digital Tracking Solution (DTS) and Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS), improving tax education and stakeholder engagements such as this workshop.

In its 10th edition now, the conference has attracted approximately 50 participants with experience in the Tax law and Arbitration.

These will benefit from a variety of presentations to include; Alternative Dispute Resolution in Uganda; An Evolution towards effective and efficient Conflict Management by the Honourable Chief Justice EmeritusJustice Bart Magunda Katureebe,Alternative Dispute Resolution in settlement of Tax matters by Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Justice of the Court of Appeal, Prosecution as a tool for enhancing Tax compliance by the Head of Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court of Uganda, Honourable Justice Lawrence Gidudu.

By the close of the training, it is hoped that the participants will be versed with new trends in revenue mobilisation and the challenges they present especially advancement of technology.