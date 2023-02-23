Uganda Revenue Authority has issued new passenger clearance guidelines at Entebbe International Airport.

The new rules offer guidance to travellers on taxable and non-taxable items or restricted ones as well as those which are illegal.

According to the new rules, any arriving passenger at Entebbe Airport, upon collection of his or her personal baggage, will either be cleared through the green channel where one has nothing to declare to customs, or the red channel for passengers with dutiable or restricted goods.

Passengers with nothing to declare to Customs (URA) are those who have goods for personal use not exceeding the value of USD 500 [about Shs1.8 million].

However, the passenger is advised to have an authentic receipt confirming the value that corresponds with the items.

Passengers with goods whose value exceeds USD 2,000 about [Shs7 million] will require the services of a clearing agent which be done through the cargo terminal.

Passengers who come into the country with money in excess of USD 10,000 about [Shs360 million] are advised to report to customs and declare the money in their possession.