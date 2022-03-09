The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has come under criticism over high-handedness of its enforcement officers while dealing with suspected smugglers in West Nile region.
On several occasions URA enforcement officers have injured suspected smugglers and bystanders during the course of their duties.
The latest incident that occurred on February 23 in Koboko District, sparked a riot, leading to the death of Badru Ajiga, 27, a passerby, and the torching of URA office in Koboko Town.
